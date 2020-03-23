UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases By 462, Case Count Surges By 4,500 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:37 PM

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 462, Case Count Surges by 4,500 - Health Ministry

Spain's death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 462 over the past 24 hours, and the number of people infected with the coronavirus now exceeds 33,000, after surging by 4,500, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Spain's death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 462 over the past 24 hours, and the number of people infected with the coronavirus now exceeds 33,000, after surging by 4,500, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Spain has recorded 33,089 COVID-19 cases, including 2,182 deaths, so far.

As many as 2,300 people are in serious condition. Slightly over 3,350 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy Requests Pentagon's Support in Battle Agains ..

9 minutes ago

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodh ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Up 4,000 to Over 22,6 ..

9 minutes ago

March 23 calls national unity, coherence to curb C ..

4 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu is receiving significant support in the ..

41 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee Chief Says Care ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.