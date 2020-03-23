Spain's death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 462 over the past 24 hours, and the number of people infected with the coronavirus now exceeds 33,000, after surging by 4,500, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Spain's death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 462 over the past 24 hours, and the number of people infected with the coronavirus now exceeds 33,000, after surging by 4,500, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Spain has recorded 33,089 COVID-19 cases, including 2,182 deaths, so far.

As many as 2,300 people are in serious condition. Slightly over 3,350 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.