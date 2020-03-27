UrduPoint.com
Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 4,900 With 769 Dead In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications surpassed 4,850 people on Friday after the Health Ministry reported that 769 patients had died over the past 24 hours

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications surpassed 4,850 people on Friday after the Health Ministry reported that 769 patients had died over the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 64,000, with 7,900 confirmed in the past 24 hours.

More than 4,000 patients are in serious condition with an overall death toll of 4,858, the ministry said in its daily update.

Meanwhile, 9,600 people have recovered from the illness.

The capital city of Madrid and the surrounding region remain the worst-hit, with over 19,200 cases and 2,400 dead.

The autonomous region of Catalonia has recorded nearly 13,000 cases and over 1,880 deaths, according to the ministry's numbers.

Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

