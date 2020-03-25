Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Now Higher Than China's After Surging To 3,434 - Ministry
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by almost 8,000 over the past 24 hours, reaching 47,610, and the death toll has increased by over 700 to 3,434 and is now higher than in China, according to the national Health Ministry.
As of Wednesday, 3,166 patients are in critical condition. As many as 5,367 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain.
China's death toll from COVID-19 currently amounts to 3,163.