UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Now Higher Than China's After Surging To 3,434 - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Now Higher Than China's After Surging to 3,434 - Ministry

Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by almost 8,000 over the past 24 hours, reaching 47,610, and the death toll has increased by over 700 to 3,434 and is now higher than in China, according to the national Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by almost 8,000 over the past 24 hours, reaching 47,610, and the death toll has increased by over 700 to 3,434 and is now higher than in China, according to the national Health Ministry.

As of Wednesday, 3,166 patients are in critical condition. As many as 5,367 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain.

China's death toll from COVID-19 currently amounts to 3,163.

Related Topics

China Spain From

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Traders provide hand sanitizers to Rescue 1122

3 minutes ago

Russian Government to Help All Citizens Facing Dif ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post (PP) retired employees praised initi ..

3 minutes ago

Preventive steps taken to keep Attock Jail hygien ..

3 minutes ago

Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.