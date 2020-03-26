Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications surpassed 4,000 people on Thursday after the Health Ministry reported that 655 patients had died over the past 24 hours

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications surpassed 4,000 people on Thursday after the Health Ministry reported that 655 patients had died over the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 51,000, with over 8,500 confirmed in the past 24 hours.

More than 3,700 patients are in serious condition with an overall death toll of 4,089, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

At the same time, 8,500 people have recovered from the illness.

The capital city of Madrid and the surrounding region remain the worst-hit, with over 17,100 cases and over 2,000 dead.

The autonomous region of Catalonia has recorded 11,500 cases and over 1,650 deaths, according to the ministry's numbers.