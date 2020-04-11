UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Daily Virus Toll Falls Again With 510 Dead

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 03:56 PM

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 510 dead

Spain registered a fall in its daily death toll from the new coronavirus for a third consecutive day on Saturday with 510 people dying, the government said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain registered a fall in its daily death toll from the new coronavirus for a third consecutive day on Saturday with 510 people dying, the government said.

It was the smallest daily increase since March 23 in Spain, which is suffering one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.

Related Topics

World Spain March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fight against Coronavirus: CM Buzdar takes aerial ..

21 minutes ago

First Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Iran's Coronavirus Total Exceeds 70,000 With 1,800 ..

5 minutes ago

Cash amounts distributed at 9 centers

5 minutes ago

District admin set up 30 camps to provide financia ..

5 minutes ago

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 510 Over Past ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.