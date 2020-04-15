UrduPoint.com
Spain's Daily Virus Toll Falls Again With 523 Dead

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:52 PM

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell on Wednesday to 523, after posting a one-day rise, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,579, the health ministry said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell on Wednesday to 523, after posting a one-day rise, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,579, the health ministry said.

The number of new confirmed infections in the country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, rose by over 5,000, after falling for six consecutive days, which lifts the total number of infections to over 177,000.

