UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Drug Agency Says To Continue Using Hydroxychloroquine Despite Study On Death Risks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Spain's Drug Agency Says to Continue Using Hydroxychloroquine Despite Study on Death Risks

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) has doubted the reliability of a study published in The Lancet medical journal that suggested a link between the use of hydroxychloroquine and increased death risks among coronavirus patients, saying that it will continue clinical trials and experimental use of the malaria drug

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) has doubted the reliability of a study published in The Lancet medical journal that suggested a link between the use of hydroxychloroquine and increased death risks among coronavirus patients, saying that it will continue clinical trials and experimental use of the malaria drug.

Last week's study in The Lancet suggested that coronavirus patients who received hydroxychloroquine were dying at higher rates than other individuals with the disease. In the wake of this, the World Health Organization announced on Monday that it was temporarily halting its clinical trials on the drug. France, too, has suspended its use.

In a statement, quoted by El Pais, an AEMPS official said that the study "presents useful information."

"But it is an observational study, not a clinical trial, so it does not allow us to get convincing and indisputable evidence because there are many factors that affect these studies and can lead to them being not completely reliable," the official stated.

According to the official, AEMPS has not received any safety alerts regarding the drug.

"So ... we do not believe that there is a reason to suspend ongoing trials or halt the use of the drug as part of an experimental treatment," the agency said.

According to AEMPS, 15 clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine are currently underway in Spain. In addition, almost all hospitals across the country are conducting observational studies.

In addition, at least 85 percent of hospitalized coronavirus patients nationwide are receiving the drug, El Pais said.

As of Wednesday, Spain has confirmed 236,769 COVID-19 cases, including 27,118 deaths.

Related Topics

World France Lead Spain All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

8 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

12 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

10 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Monitors Hydroxychloroquin ..

10 minutes ago

Wheat stock of 4000 bags confiscated in Khanewal

10 minutes ago

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Include ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.