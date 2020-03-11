UrduPoint.com
Spain's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 2,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has exceeded 2,000, while the death toll has climbed to 47, the head of the Health Ministry's Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has exceeded 2,000, while the death toll has climbed to 47, the head of the Health Ministry's Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies said on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,622 COVID-19 cases were registered in Spain, with 35 fatalities.

"As of this morning, there are 2,002 cases registered in Spain, of which 50 percent are in Madrid, 78 percent in four autonomous communities and 22 percent in the rest of the autonomous communities," Fernando Simon said at a briefing, adding that the death toll from COVID-19 had reached 47.

