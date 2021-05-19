UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Study Finds Mixing Pfizer, AstraZeneca Jabs Effective

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

Spanish study finds mixing Pfizer, AstraZeneca jabs effective

Vaccinating coronavirus patients who have received the AstraZeneca jab with the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, according to preliminary results from a Spanish study published Tuesday

OVIEDO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :- Vaccinating coronavirus patients who have received the AstraZeneca jab with the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, according to preliminary results from a Spanish study published Tuesday.

The small clinical trial led by Spain's Carlos III Health Institute found that mixing the vaccines could provide greater protection against the virus.

The neutralizing antibodies in the people who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased sevenfold compared to those who received just one AstraZeneca dose.

It is a higher increase than previous studies found when two doses of AstraZeneca were given, according to the public health institute.

The side effects were also relatively mild in those who received a second Pfizer jab. No one needed serious medical treatment, but 44% reported headaches, 25% had chills and 2.5% came down with a fever.

The clinical trial included 673 participants who received the first AstraZeneca jab. The control group had 232 people who did not receive a second vaccine dose, while the remaining 441 were administered a Pfizer jab.

Spain fast-tracked the study after giving AstraZeneca vaccines to around 2 million essential workers younger than 60 years old.

Then, when a potential link was found between the vaccine and blood clots, the country shifted policy to only giving AstraZeneca to those older than 60.

"Today's results support vaccinating people who have received the first AstraZeneca dose with Pfizer, but the final decision does not lie with the researchers," said Jesus Antonio Frias of the Carlos III Health Institute.

Spanish health authorities will later discuss what to do about the essential workers who remain in a vaccine limbo.

Daniel Lopez Acuna, a former director of the World Health Organization, argued that the small study, with significant limitations, does not constitute a solid base to make public health decisions.

"The study didn't look at people who received a second AstraZeneca or Moderna dose� and it is unable to detect low-frequency side effects," he wrote on Twitter.

"The Public Health Commission should follow the recommendations of the WHO and European Medicines Agency and approve the second dose of AstraZeneca in people younger than 60."

Related Topics

World Twitter Frias Spain From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hub71 selects 16 new startups, supports community ..

14 minutes ago

Crossing through forest, Belarusians flee 'the hor ..

13 minutes ago

Brazil reports 2,513 more COVID-19 deaths

13 minutes ago

Germany's Maas, US' Blinken Discuss Russia, Middle ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Co ..

14 minutes ago

OPPO Releases New Ultra Slim, Ultra Powerful OPPO ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.