Speaker for creating awareness among women against breast cancer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday stressed to create awareness among women about breast cancer and said that it would decrease mortality rate in women prone to the disease.

He was addressing a awareness creating seminar against breast cancer in Jirga Hall of provincial assembly. He said that holding of such events are necessary to encourage women to consult health professionals and start timely treatment of their ailments.

He said that it is also a responsibility of society to help and provide needed assistance to women suffering from the disease.

Speaker said that each and every member of society should create awareness among women that preventive measures and timely treatment can save hundreds of precious lives that fall victim to breast cancer each year adding provision of healthcare facilities to masses is among the topmost priorities of provincial government.

He also appreciated the efforts of Public Health Association for its incessant efforts to save lives of women by giving then orientation and awareness against the disease.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan said that provincial assembly would also launch an awareness creating campaign against breast cancer to save precious lives.

Earlier, speaker also led a walk against breast cancer that was jointly arranged by KP Public Health Association and KP Assembly. The walk was also participated by MPAs, employees of assembly secretariat, journalists and members of civil society.