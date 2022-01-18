Speakers for making joint efforts to effectively control Omicron variant cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Speakers on Tuesday emphasized the need for more coordinated efforts by the government as well as private organizations to effectively cope with the new pandemic-related situation in the wake of increasing numbers of Omicron variant cases.

These remarks were expressed at an event organized by the Italian INGO Cesvi Pakistan here to celebrate the achievements and reflect upon the lessons learned of the project 'Improving National capacity to respond to COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan' implemented across 24 districts of all four provinces of Pakistan.

The project was funded by the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) for a duration of 18 months. The event was attended by Country Director CESVI Pakistan Farhan Ahmed Khan, representatives of the consortium INGOs (International Non-Governmental Organizations), PDMAs (Provincial Disaster Management Authorities) and health departments from all the four provinces, members of civil society and media persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services said the Government of Pakistan made significant efforts for COVID-19 containment and prevention. Soon after the emergence of pandemic, the government responded efficiently through upgradation of testing labs and installation of mobile testing labs at border crossing areas, she added.

In addition, for real-time COVID-19 situation monitoring and response efforts, the efforts of the NCOC and Central Health Administration Department were commendable in that regard, she added.

Dr Stephen Langrell, Team Leader Rural Development and Economic Cooperation section of the European Union Pakistan, acknowledged the efforts of consortium partners for providing assistance to 2.5 million people across Pakistan in the testing times.

He said ECHO found it essential to support the Government of Pakistan in combating COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier giving an overview of the project, Farhan Ahmed Khan said the project successfully endeavoured to strengthen the capacity of health care providers and equipped the high dependency units and intensive care units (ICUs) of 324 health facilities across all the four provinces of Pakistan.

He said along with the components of capacity building training, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS), WASH support, the project had provided essential COVID-19 treatment and diagnostic equipment, testing kits, non-COVID and non- medical equipment, and fixtures, personal protection equipment and disinfection supplies.