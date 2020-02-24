UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To Prime Minister For Health Dr Zafar Mirza Expresses Concern Over Death Of 5 People In Iran Through Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:43 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza expresses concern over death of 5 people in Iran through Coronavirus outbreak

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has expressed grave concern over the death of five people through Coronavirus outbreak in Qom, Iran

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has expressed grave concern over the death of five people through Coronavirus outbreak in Qom, Iran.In his message on social networking site twitter Zafar Mirza wrote, "We are very concerned with the outbreak of #COVID2019 in Qom/Iran causing 5 deaths.

We are alert & monitoring the situation closely& taking rapid actions to keep Pakistan safe. We fully support efforts of IR Iran in managing the outbreak & we stand in solidarity with them".

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Iran Twitter Alert Qom SITE Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Estonian President on Ind ..

16 minutes ago

US President mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “ ..

22 minutes ago

AkzoNobel sees new dawn rising with 2020 Color of ..

26 minutes ago

Turkey suspends railway services to Iran due to CO ..

9 minutes ago

PM briefed over steps to enhance technological pro ..

9 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) issues new placeme ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.