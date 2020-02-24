Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza expresses concern over death of 5 people in Iran through Coronavirus outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has expressed grave concern over the death of five people through Coronavirus outbreak in Qom, Iran.In his message on social networking site twitter Zafar Mirza wrote, "We are very concerned with the outbreak of #COVID2019 in Qom/Iran causing 5 deaths.

We are alert & monitoring the situation closely& taking rapid actions to keep Pakistan safe. We fully support efforts of IR Iran in managing the outbreak & we stand in solidarity with them".