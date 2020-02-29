UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To Prime Minister On National Health Services, Regulation And Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Warns Pharmacies Against Hiking Prices Of Face Masks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:17 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza warns pharmacies against hiking prices of face masks

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday warns that health ministry to take serious notice of high increase in prices of face masks in different cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday warns that health ministry to take serious notice of high increase in prices of face masks in different cities.

He ordered a crackdown on those involved in black marketing for their personal interests of business.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Zafar Mirza assured that the government has launched a crackdown on such elements involved in price hike and black marketing of the equipment.

"There had been a tremendous spike in the demand for face masks in the initial days owing to the panic and fear spread among the people", special assistant to PM said.

He said masks and medication would be made accessible to the masses, adding, country would not face any shortage of equipment as government taking all possible measures on emergency basis.

Zafar Mirza said, stocks of overpriced Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) against Coronavirus are seizing during a countrywide raid against elements involved in illegal profiteering.

Our supply team has been diligently attempting to source and procure new stock with our suppliers who are supporting as quickly as they could cope with production and shipment of significant quantities, he added.

"The Federal government and all the provinces are together. We are ready to deal with this epidemic", he added.

"This is the time to work together", he appealed adding, "We all together to deal with this issue".

He urged media to play a major role in educating people.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Business Price Stocks Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks report on Rohri tr ..

1 minute ago

OGRA recommends cut in POL prices

15 minutes ago

Taliban Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Sign Peace ..

2 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arr ..

2 minutes ago

From Pulwama to Abhinandan: Pakistan downed two In ..

2 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.