Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza Briefs First Lady On Tracing, Testing, Quarantine For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:33 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza briefs First Lady on Tracing, Testing, Quarantine for COVID-19

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday briefed First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi on the Tracing, Testing and Quarantine (TTQ) policy as part of COVID-19 response during her visit to TTQ Center at District Health Office (DHO) here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday briefed First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi on the Tracing, Testing and Quarantine (TTQ) policy as part of COVID-19 response during her visit to TTQ Center at District Health Office (DHO) here.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said all out efforts were being made to implement the TTQ policy and teams of the Islamabad Capital Territory health officials were working diligently in this regard.

He shared that under the policy, testing for COVID-19 had been enhanced significantly, said a statement.

As many as 16 teams have been constituted for TTQ in Islamabad. These teams are visiting households and marketplaces to test contacts of those infected with the Coronavirus.

He said so far 3,300 contacts had been traced and tested. There were 759 positive cases of coronavirus in Islamabad of which 256 had been traced by TTQ teams, he added.

Later on, the First Lady distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits among the TTQ staff.

