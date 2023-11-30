Open Menu

Special Children Rights Stressed

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Special children rights stressed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Thursday every member of society should play an active role in protecting rights of children with special abilitie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Thursday every member of society should play an active role in protecting rights of children with special abilities.

He was addressing an event to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Al Raazi Hall, organised by the Punjab University Child Welfare Centre, here on Thursday. Principal Child Welfare Centre Dr Ayesha Wajihullah, Director Institute of Special education Prof Dr. Humera Bano, faculty members and special children along with their parents were present.

The PU VC said in his address it was a responsibility of society including parents and teachers to take care of physical, psychological, educational and nutritional needs of people with special abilities. He said it was very important to understand that every human being was different in terms of abilities.

He said parents of special children were playing a role in fulfilling the objectives of highlighting their children’s importance in society. Children with special abilities should be given more attention instead of ignoring them as punishment or misfortune, he said.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said that the PU CWC was playing a commendable role for providing excellent training to children with special needs despite limited resources.

Dr. Ayesha Wajihullah said the purpose of marking this day was to create awareness about the challenges faced by people with special abilities. She said the Punjab University Child Welfare Centre will continue to play its role for rehabilitation of children with special abilities.

At the event, special children presented a tableau to express solidarity with Palestinian Muslims and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

3 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

3 minutes ago
 Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

3 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

3 minutes ago
Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

3 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

3 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

3 minutes ago
 DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water res ..

DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water resources management challenges

3 minutes ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to b ..

Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to be held on Dec 4

2 minutes ago
 Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies a ..

Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies aged 70: family

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health