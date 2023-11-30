Special children rights stressed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Thursday every member of society should play an active role in protecting rights of children with special abilitie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said on Thursday every member of society should play an active role in protecting rights of children with special abilities.

He was addressing an event to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Al Raazi Hall, organised by the Punjab University Child Welfare Centre, here on Thursday. Principal Child Welfare Centre Dr Ayesha Wajihullah, Director Institute of Special education Prof Dr. Humera Bano, faculty members and special children along with their parents were present.

The PU VC said in his address it was a responsibility of society including parents and teachers to take care of physical, psychological, educational and nutritional needs of people with special abilities. He said it was very important to understand that every human being was different in terms of abilities.

He said parents of special children were playing a role in fulfilling the objectives of highlighting their children’s importance in society. Children with special abilities should be given more attention instead of ignoring them as punishment or misfortune, he said.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said that the PU CWC was playing a commendable role for providing excellent training to children with special needs despite limited resources.

Dr. Ayesha Wajihullah said the purpose of marking this day was to create awareness about the challenges faced by people with special abilities. She said the Punjab University Child Welfare Centre will continue to play its role for rehabilitation of children with special abilities.

At the event, special children presented a tableau to express solidarity with Palestinian Muslims and received a standing ovation from the audience.