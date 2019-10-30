UrduPoint.com
Special Drive On Diabetes In Education Institution Stressed

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar and Head of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood stressed a strategy, including a mass awareness drive, to control rapidly growing diabetes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar and Head of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood stressed a strategy, including a mass awareness drive, to control rapidly growing diabetes.

In a joint statement, the said there should be a series of awareness seminars in educational institutions.

They said the media should play its role in mobilising people to change their life-style and convince them to eat less and walk more which could lead them towards a healthy environment.

They expressed these views while addressing the Doctors Training on Diabetes held under the aegis of Medical Unit III of Lahore General Hospital and Sugar Clinic in which more than 125 doctors participated who were given training lecture and presentations on the complications and solutions of diabetic patients.

Prof of Medicine of Lahore General Hospital Dr Tahir Siddique, Prof of Surgery Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof of Eye Dr Muhammad Moeen, Sugar Specialist Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maleha Hameed, Dr Mamoona Ashraf, Dr Rana Asif Sagheer and Dr Salman Sagheer also addressed.

Talking to the media, Principal PGMI and Prof Khalid Mahmood said to establish a healthy and strong Pakistan it waa necessary that young generation be saved from diseases and it was a basic responsibility of parents to keep an eye on the nutrition of their children and save them from fast food and unhygienic eatables.

