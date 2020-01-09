Special OPV campaign in Karachi to focus on missed/refusal cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A two-day polio vaccination campaign aimed at focused coverage of around 60,000 under five children previously deprived of the critically needed intervention against the crippling disease in 34 sensitive districts of Karachi will begin here on Friday.

The exercise is being taken on the directives of Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, with improved monitoring mechanism ensuring that the identified children may not miss the opportunity under any pretext, mainly refusals on part of their parents or community based resistance.

Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shalwani chairing a meeting at his office here Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the targeted exercise and measures for taking on board the area influentials and heads of the families of the concerned children, numbering more than 60,000.

He expressed his satisfaction that members of provincial and national assemblies, along with opinion makers and religious scholars have also committed to be on ground to play their due roles in the cause linked to quality life of children of the country.

The meeting among others was also attended by Additional Commissioner of Karachi, Asad Ali Khan, Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) coordinator, Rehan Baloch, coordinator of Karachi Commissioner's task force, Sohail Memon, deputy commissioners from different districts of Karachi, officials representing Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, Karachi police and WHO, Unicef, Rotary Club representatives.