Special plane to bring first vaccine tranche from China tomorrow, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday was apprised that a special plane will fly to China tomorrow (Sunday) for transportation of first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine.

The NCOC morning session held here deliberated in length about vaccine administration strategy across the country, administrative measures and particularly supply of initial tranche of Coronavirus vaccine.

The forum was informed that all necessary measures were put in place for vaccine storage at the Capital and supply of vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan through air.

The vaccine nerve centre was established at the NCOC with provincial and district level vaccine administration, coordination centres and Adult Vaccination Centres linked together in a close liaison.