Special Prayers At Aiwan-e-Saddar To Seek Almighty's Help Against Deadly Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:52 PM

Special prayers at Aiwan-e-Saddar to seek Almighty's help against deadly virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A special prayer session was held in Aiwan-e-Sadar on Tuesday to seek Almighty Allah help against the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani specially attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that people needed to take precautionary measures against Coronavirus to minimize impact of deadly coronavirus. He advised Ulema and media to play their role in educating the people about the preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus, said a press release.

The prayers session was also attended by Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and members of the Upper House of Parliament, including Shibli Faraz, Javed Abbasi, Sajjad Turi, Manzoor Kakar, Rubina Khalid, Sitara Ayaz, Rukhsana Zuberi and Aurangzeb Khan.

