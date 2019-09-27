UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Secy Health Reviews Free Dengue Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:29 PM

Special Secy Health reviews free dengue tests

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education reviewed free of cost dengue tests at the University of Health while presiding over a meeting here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education reviewed free of cost dengue tests at the University of Health while presiding over a meeting here on Friday.

The representatives of private hospitals and labs attended the meeting. The meeting was told that dengue tests were being conducted free of cost in government hospitals.

The representatives of the private sector appreciated the government efforts and assured their cooperation in that regard.

Private labs and hospitals will give 35 percent discount on NS-1, PCR, LFT, electrolytes, IGM and IGG tests.

Meanwhile, the price of the dengue test has been fixed at Rs 90 in private labs and hospitals.

The representatives of private sector hospitals also assured to reserve five percent beds for dengue patients and dengue counters would also be set up.

The special secretary said that free training would be given to private hospital doctors and paramedical staff.

Action will be initiated against the private sector hospital or Lab under Punjab Healthcare Commission Act-2010 in case of any illegal step, the meeting was told.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Punjab Price Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Private schools fee: Lahore High Court asks secret ..

2 minutes ago

Hamna leads FEGA Ladies golf championship

2 minutes ago

KP would be the next economic hub of the country, ..

2 minutes ago

28 districts of Punjab being facilitated through S ..

2 minutes ago

Midnight marathon centre stage as World Championsh ..

6 minutes ago

Russia smokers fuming after balcony ban

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.