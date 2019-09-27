Special Secy Health reviews free dengue tests

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education reviewed free of cost dengue tests at the University of Health while presiding over a meeting here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education reviewed free of cost dengue tests at the University of Health while presiding over a meeting here on Friday.

The representatives of private hospitals and labs attended the meeting. The meeting was told that dengue tests were being conducted free of cost in government hospitals.

The representatives of the private sector appreciated the government efforts and assured their cooperation in that regard.

Private labs and hospitals will give 35 percent discount on NS-1, PCR, LFT, electrolytes, IGM and IGG tests.

Meanwhile, the price of the dengue test has been fixed at Rs 90 in private labs and hospitals.

The representatives of private sector hospitals also assured to reserve five percent beds for dengue patients and dengue counters would also be set up.

The special secretary said that free training would be given to private hospital doctors and paramedical staff.

Action will be initiated against the private sector hospital or Lab under Punjab Healthcare Commission Act-2010 in case of any illegal step, the meeting was told.