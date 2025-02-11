- Home
- Health
- Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with ..
Special Support Of Jahangir Khan Tareen And Ali Khan Tareen, A Rehabilitation Camp For Persons With Disabilities Has Been Organized
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 11, 2025 | 08:35 PM
With the special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities has been organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project
Lodhran:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) With the special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities has been organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project. Individuals from Lodhran and various other areas are undergoing free medical checkups for the provision of artificial limbs. After a three-day OPD, the artificial legs will be prepared within 7 to 10 days.
Once ready, recipients will be called to the camp for their fittings.
This is the eighth annual camp being held in Lodhran. So far, more than 1,000 individuals with disabilities have been provided with artificial legs, enabling them to walk again, while nearly 300 wheelchairs have also been distributed.
Born on March 8, 1989, Ali Khan Tareen is a strong advocate for community development and uplifting marginalized communities.
Jahangir Khan Tareen has expressed his commitment to continuing this selfless mission of service.
Recent Stories
Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM
Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan
City experiences partly cloudy weather
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
More Stories From Health
-
Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with ..3 minutes ago
-
DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities23 hours ago
-
Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrhoea in KP1 day ago
-
Pakistan can reduce cornea scarcity with local donations: Global charity1 day ago
-
DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day7 days ago
-
Polio drive: 443,593 children vaccinated on day one7 days ago
-
School Nutrition Program briefing at CSA, nutrient-rich lunchboxes distributed8 days ago
-
PIC directed to identify elements disrupting hospital environment11 days ago
-
NA body urges to implement health sector reforms15 days ago
-
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%21 days ago
-
DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman28 days ago
-
Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development : Paediatrician29 days ago