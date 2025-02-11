With the special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities has been organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project

Lodhran:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) With the special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities has been organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project. Individuals from Lodhran and various other areas are undergoing free medical checkups for the provision of artificial limbs. After a three-day OPD, the artificial legs will be prepared within 7 to 10 days.

Once ready, recipients will be called to the camp for their fittings.

This is the eighth annual camp being held in Lodhran. So far, more than 1,000 individuals with disabilities have been provided with artificial legs, enabling them to walk again, while nearly 300 wheelchairs have also been distributed.

Born on March 8, 1989, Ali Khan Tareen is a strong advocate for community development and uplifting marginalized communities.

Jahangir Khan Tareen has expressed his commitment to continuing this selfless mission of service.