Open Menu

Special Support Of Jahangir Khan Tareen And Ali Khan Tareen, A Rehabilitation Camp For Persons With Disabilities Has Been Organized

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 11, 2025 | 08:35 PM

Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities has been organized

With the special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities has been organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project

Lodhran:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) With the special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation camp for persons with disabilities has been organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project. Individuals from Lodhran and various other areas are undergoing free medical checkups for the provision of artificial limbs. After a three-day OPD, the artificial legs will be prepared within 7 to 10 days.

Once ready, recipients will be called to the camp for their fittings.

This is the eighth annual camp being held in Lodhran. So far, more than 1,000 individuals with disabilities have been provided with artificial legs, enabling them to walk again, while nearly 300 wheelchairs have also been distributed.

Born on March 8, 1989, Ali Khan Tareen is a strong advocate for community development and uplifting marginalized communities.
Jahangir Khan Tareen has expressed his commitment to continuing this selfless mission of service.

Related Topics

Lodhran March From

Recent Stories

Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Kh ..

Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on hi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..

9 minutes ago
 Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polis ..

Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM

24 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Af ..

Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan

44 seconds ago
 City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

34 minutes ago
 PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transfor ..

PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..

34 minutes ago
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation

34 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for s ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..

39 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..

54 minutes ago
 Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, I ..

Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..

39 minutes ago
 Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education ..

Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explo ..

Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Health