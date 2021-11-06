Special teams vaccinate commuters at Peshawar-Interchange

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the teams of Health Department under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Peshawar, Mohammad Imran Khan vaccinated commuters at Peshawar-Interchange of Motorway here on Saturday.

District administration has deployed special teams of Health Department at all entrances and exits of the city that administering Corona preventive vaccines to unvaccinated commuters.