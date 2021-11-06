UrduPoint.com

Special Teams Vaccinate Commuters At Peshawar-Interchange

On the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the teams of Health Department under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Peshawar, Mohammad Imran Khan vaccinated commuters at Peshawar-Interchange of Motorway here on Saturday

District administration has deployed special teams of Health Department at all entrances and exits of the city that administering Corona preventive vaccines to unvaccinated commuters.

