UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Week To Provide Infection Free Environment To Patients At Lahore General Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:22 PM

Special week to provide infection free environment to patients at Lahore General Hospital

A special week is being celebrated at the Lahore General Hospital to provide patients with an infection-free environment under which special training of awareness, workshops for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were held on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :A special week is being celebrated at the Lahore General Hospital to provide patients with an infection-free environment under which special training of awareness, workshops for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were held on Wednesday.

Parincipal Postgraduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar while speaking to doctors and medical staff, said nursing and paramedical staff should ensure strict compliance of the scheduled SOPs to prevent patients coming to the hospital from infection.

He said in addition to the medical staff, patients and their relatives coming to the hospital were equally responsible for avoiding any activity which might pose a danger to them.

Principal Nursing College Kosar Tasneem and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqayya Bano also spoke.

On this occasion, MS Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin, highlighted the key features of this week'scelebrations in which special spray had been undertaken in every department so that bed sheets,medical kits and other equipment could be sterilized.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

Nepali delegation urges civil society to join hand ..

1 minute ago

Fake tea manufacturing unit sealed, two arrested i ..

1 minute ago

Parliamentarians from Gujranwala call on Chief Min ..

1 minute ago

CPEC to change destiny of country, especially Balo ..

1 minute ago

Jail administration committed to provide facilitie ..

10 minutes ago

Sibi Mela: 500 artists to exhibit colorful cultura ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.