Special week to provide infection free environment to patients at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :A special week is being celebrated at the Lahore General Hospital to provide patients with an infection-free environment under which special training of awareness, workshops for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were held on Wednesday.

Parincipal Postgraduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar while speaking to doctors and medical staff, said nursing and paramedical staff should ensure strict compliance of the scheduled SOPs to prevent patients coming to the hospital from infection.

He said in addition to the medical staff, patients and their relatives coming to the hospital were equally responsible for avoiding any activity which might pose a danger to them.

Principal Nursing College Kosar Tasneem and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqayya Bano also spoke.

On this occasion, MS Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin, highlighted the key features of this week'scelebrations in which special spray had been undertaken in every department so that bed sheets,medical kits and other equipment could be sterilized.