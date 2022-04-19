Specialty clinic to treat lingering COVID-19 symptoms in Australian capital

A specialty clinic has been established in Australia's capital to help people suffering serious and lingering COVID-19 symptoms

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:A specialty clinic has been established in Australia's capital to help people suffering serious and lingering COVID-19 symptoms.

The Post COVID Recovery Clinic at the University of Canberra Hospital has been opened to treat patients with coronavirus symptoms that are still affecting their daily lives more than 12 weeks after contracting the virus.

Patients at the clinic receive care from rehabilitation specialists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, exercise physiologists and social workers.

It is funded under the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government's COVID-19 health response, which received a 105 million Australian Dollar (about 77 million USD) boost in March.

Rachel Stephen-Smith, the ACT's Health Minister, said the clinic would help patients make a recovery from COVID-19.

"For many long COVID patients, the debilitating symptoms of the virus are compromising their quality of life," she said in a statement on Tuesday.