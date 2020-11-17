Specific mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds; study

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A scientific study conducted at Cardiff University, Wales, United Kingdom has found that a specific mouthwash containing 0.07 per cent of cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) can kill coronvirus within 30 seconds.

The preliminary findings, which are yet to be peer reviewed, come ahead of a clinical trial investigating whether over-the-counter mouthwash can reduce the levels of coronavirus in a patient's saliva.

These findings support another recently published study which identified that CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing the viral load of coronavirus.

Scientists conducted tests in a laboratory mimicking the conditions of a person's nasopharynx and oropharynx passages, using mouthwash brands such as Dentyl.

A 12-week clinical trial at the University Hospital of Wales will now help determine the effectiveness of mouthwash in reducing the COVID-19 viral load in patients' saliva.

Dentyl will be the only UK mouthwash brand used in the trial, and the findings will be published in early 2021.

Professor David Thomas, from Cardiff University who is leading the clinical trial, said: "Although this in vitro study is very encouraging and is a positive step, more clinical research is now clearly needed.

"We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the COVID-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients, and we look forward to completing our clinical trial in early 2021." Dr Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontist, said the research was "very valuable".

He said: "If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University's clinical trial, CPC-based mouthwashes such as Dentyl used in the in vitro study could become an important addition to people's routine, together with hand-washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future."