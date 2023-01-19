UrduPoint.com

Sport Activities Essential For Children's Physical, Mental Growth: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday said that sports activities were essential for children's physical and mental growth

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the annual sports gala of Aims education system at Pakistan Sports Complex, he said that sports activities significantly boost the mental and physical strength of youngsters which can later help them achieve their dreams in every field of life.

He said the parents should encourage their children to participate in sports activities at younger age which would help them in promoting their morale and mutual confidence.

Later, he distributed trophies, medals and prizes among the winners and lauded the efforts of the school administration for organizing a healthy activity for youngsters.

A commemorative shield was presented to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad by the chairman AIMS Education System.

