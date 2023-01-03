Sports essential for a healthy life, PU VC

UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that sports are vital for a healthy life and healthy mind

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of basketball, badminton courts and open air gym here at Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed, Principal Hailey College of Banking and Finance Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, heads of departments and faculty members were also present.

In his address, Dr Zaidi said that PU will continue to play a role in promoting sports along with imparting quality education.

Earlier, the VC also visited the library and academic blocks of the college. Dr Zulfiqar Ahmadgave a detailed briefing on the occasion.

