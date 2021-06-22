Sputnik V Developer Says Vaccine Contains No Abortion Material

There is no abortion material in Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Vladimir Gushchin, the head of the pathogen variability mechanisms laboratory of the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) There is no abortion material in Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Vladimir Gushchin, the head of the pathogen variability mechanisms laboratory of the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, said on Tuesday.

"The vaccine does not contain abortion material ... In order to produce this vaccine, human cells are used, which are cultured in large fermenters, bioreactors," Gushchin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

Since a number of COVID-19 vaccines are based on adenoviral vectors, heated disputes broke out over whether it is ethical to use them in light of media reports that these adenoviruses are usually developed from cell lines from biological material taken from aborted fetuses.

In a bid to allay concerns, developers, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer, were prompt to assure skeptics that their vaccines contained fetal cell lines grown in a laboratory and have nothing to do with fetal tissue. The lab-grown cells descend from cells taken from elective abortions in the 1970s and 1980s.