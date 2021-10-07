Sputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022

Russia's Gamaleya Research Center will begin clinical trials of a combined influenza and coronavirus vaccine at the end of 2022, Director Alexander Gintsburg said on Thursday

A hybrid vaccine against rotaviruses was taken as the basis for the future drug. In parallel, research is underway to develop a vaccine effective against various variants of the coronavirus.

"The technological platform for this has already been created, but clinical trials have not yet begun. If everything goes well with this platform, this technology works, then we will move on to a more complex option - combining influenza hemagglutinin antigens and, accordingly, coronavirus S-proteins in one vaccine. The clinical trials of the new drug will begin at the end of next year," Gintsburg told the Izvestia newspaper.

Other Russian research centers, namely Vector, are also developing a combined vaccine against influenza and COVID-19.