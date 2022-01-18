Sputnik V Effectiveness Against Omicron 75% - Developer

The effectiveness of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus variant is 75%, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The effectiveness of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus variant is 75%, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Tuesday.

"In the population, the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine in relation to Omicron ... is 75%," Gintsburg said in the Rossiya Segodnya press center.

The Gamaleya head added that protection against Omicron increases to 100% if a person receives a Sputnik Light booster dose in six months but decreases to 56-57% if revaccination is not done.

The Sputnik V effectiveness against Omicron decreases by eight times but it is still enough for protection, Gintsburg said, adding that the effectiveness of other vaccines decreases by 21 times.