Sputnik V Efficacy Rate at 96.3% After Vaccination of 1.2 Mln People in Belarus - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Sputnik V showed a 96.3% efficacy rate after vaccination of 1.2 million people in Belarus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday, adding that the effectiveness analysis was published on medRvix, a preprint server for health science articles.

"A study in Belarus on #SputnikV shows high safety profile and 96.3% efficacy against COVID after vaccination of over 1.2 million people," the RDIF wrote on the Sputnik V twitter.