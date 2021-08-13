Sputnik V Harmless to Male Fertility, Unlike COVID-19 - Research

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine does not affect men's reproductive health, unlike COVID-19 that significantly deteriorates the quality of sperm, a study by Russian scientists reveals.

The research was conducted by a group of Russian scientists led by Leyla Adamyan, a member of the Russian academy of Sciences and the head specialist for obstetrics at the Russian Health Ministry; the chief doctor of City Clinical Hospital ��15, Valery Vechorko; and professor at Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Anton Buzdin.

The research authors used advanced molecular genetic methods to study the influence of COVID-19 and the Sputnik V vaccine on men's reproductive function.

"It turned out that the quality of sperm after COVID-19 is statistically significantly worsening. The main blow is dealt to the genes linked to energy production in mitochondria and transmission of signals from the so-called Toll-like receptors.

In addition, the expression of all protein-coding genes of the mitochondrial genome is reduced in samples obtained [in men] after COVID-19," the research, seen by Sputnik, said.

At the first stage, a comprehensive examination of 50 men aged between 22 and 50 years was carried out, analyzing spermogram parameters, blood tests, and hormonal profile parameters. Then biologists and bioinformatics experts joined the work and conducted in-depth genetic analysis.

Scientists also assessed the reproductive function of 44 men vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. The data obtained indicate that the vaccine does not affect the level of hormones and spermogram indicators. The genetic analysis did not reveal anomalies similar to those found in former coronavirus patients.