Sputnik V Vaccinated Tourists To Be Allowed To Enter Israel From Dec 1 - Tourism Ministry

Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:19 PM

Tourists vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccinate will be able to enter Israel from December 1, the Tourism Ministry said, adding that Israel recognizes the vaccine starting from Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Tourists vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccinate will be able to enter Israel from December 1, the Tourism Ministry said, adding that Israel recognizes the vaccine starting from Monday.

"Due to the discovered difficulties of a technical and legal nature in the existing entry procedure for foreign tourists, the entry of tourists vaccinated with Sputnik will become possible starting from 1.12.21. Until then, the systems will be synchronized, legal formulations and obligations will be completed, and the entry mechanism will work without misunderstandings," the ministry said in a statement.

