Sri Lanka Administers Over 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccine In Single Day

Tue 13th July 2021

Sri Lanka's health authorities administered the highest number of vaccines in a single day on Monday with 232,526 people jabbed, the Health Ministry was quoted by local media reports as saying Tuesday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's health authorities administered the highest number of vaccines in a single day on Monday with 232,526 people jabbed, the Health Ministry was quoted by local media reports as saying Tuesday.

According to official figures from the Epidemiology Unit, 173,988 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines were provided as the first dose on Monday, while 40,276 doses were administered as the second dose.

Also, 180 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines, 13,357 doses of the Sputnik V, and 4,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were administered.

The Health Ministry said that to date, Sri Lanka had administered over 4 million first doses of coronavirus vaccines across the country.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a third wave of COVID-19 with authorities warning of a spread of the Delta variant. The country has to date recorded 276,106 patients since the first local patient was detected in March last year while 3,533 deaths have been reported.

