UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Axes Health Minister Over Covid Misinformation As Outbreak Grows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:21 PM

Sri Lanka axes health minister over Covid misinformation as outbreak grows

Sri Lanka's president on Monday demoted the health minister who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to battle Covid-19, as coronavirus infections and deaths hit record highs

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's president on Monday demoted the health minister who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to battle Covid-19, as coronavirus infections and deaths hit record highs.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said Pavithra Wanniarachchi's health portfolio had been given to Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella who is also the government spokesman.

Wanniarachchi was in intensive care in January after contracting the virus despite publicly consuming and endorsing a "magic potion" against Covid-19 made by a sorcerer.

She also poured a pot of "blessed" water into a river in November after a self-styled god-man told her that it would end the pandemic in the island nation of 21 million people.

Sri Lanka's health ministry under Wanniarachchi came under intense criticism last week for understating coronavirus infections.

Despite the demotion, she will remain in the cabinet -- the president gave her the less important transport ministry.

The number of daily virus deaths crossed 150 in the past week, overwhelming crematoriums.

Daily infections crossed 3,000, and with hospitals struggling to cope, even government health workers say the actual number of infections could be three times higher.

The government has so far rejected calls for a lockdown to contain the surge, but last week tightened restrictions.

Wedding and parties have been banned from Tuesday, while state ceremonies and public gatherings are also prohibited until September 1.

Shops, restaurants and officers will have to follow a night curfew from Monday.

In the cabinet reshuffle, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and education Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris swapped their portfolios.

Related Topics

Education Water January September November Media From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No case of congo-fever infection disclosed after E ..

No case of congo-fever infection disclosed after Eid-ul-Azha in KP

5 minutes ago
 Jewellary exports witness 323.40% increase

Jewellary exports witness 323.40% increase

14 minutes ago
 Almost 18,000 Police Officers Patrolling Sydney St ..

Almost 18,000 Police Officers Patrolling Sydney Streets to Enforce Lockdown - Re ..

14 minutes ago
 Output of LCVs increase 63.61 percent during FY 20 ..

Output of LCVs increase 63.61 percent during FY 2020-21

18 minutes ago
 IJF Expresses Solidarity With Journalists Working ..

IJF Expresses Solidarity With Journalists Working in Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.