Sri Lanka Hopes To Vaccinate All Population Aged Above 30 By September

Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:11 PM

Sri Lanka hoped to vaccinate all citizens above the age of 30 years against the COVID-19 virus by September, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Sri Lanka hoped to vaccinate all citizens above the age of 30 years against the COVID-19 virus by September, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

In a televised address to the nation on Friday, President Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka had received 1,264,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, 3.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines, and 130,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines.

The president said in July, more doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are expected to arrive from China, and arrangements had also been made to obtain 2 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.

"We could vaccinate 13 million people by the end of September this year.

Accordingly, we can vaccinate almost everyone over the age of 30 by that time," the president said.

Commenting on nationwide lockdowns, the president said no country could continue to function with its airports and ports closed for long. He said Sri Lankans stranded abroad should be brought back, and imports and exports had to be done at least under some sort of control.

"Due to this unavoidable global connectivity, no country has been able to completely prevent the re-entry of the coronavirus. By shutting down the country, the risk can be controlled only temporarily," he said.

