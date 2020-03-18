Sri Lanka imposes curfew in certain areas to curb spread of COVID-19

Sri Lanka police on Wednesday announced a curfew in the Puttalam District in the northwestern province, and Negombo in the west coast in order to curb the spread of COVID-19

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka police on Wednesday announced a curfew in the Puttalam District in the northwestern province, and Negombo in the west coast in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The police said in a statement that the curfew will be imposed from 4:30 p.m. local time until further notice.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi on Tuesday told reporters that a majority of Sri Lankan nationals who had returned from Italy in recent days were residing in the Puttalam District and Negombo, and around 1,500 to 2,000 of them had not yet registered with the police to undergo self-quarantine.

Wanniarachchi said a special team that includes medical officers, police and military had entered the area to trace all of them to ensure they undergo self-quarantine in their homes.

The Health Ministry figures said 43 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, and a majority of them returned from Italy.

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday declared a four-day public holiday which will end on Thursday and urged people to remain indoors, as medical officers feared that the number of positive virus cases were likely to rise in the coming days.