Sri Lanka-India international postponed over Covid-19 case

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka on Tuesday postponed the second Twenty20 international against India just hours before the start after an Indian player tested positive for coronavirus.

Krunal Pandya was found positive for the virus during a routine check, Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement.