UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka-India International Postponed Over Covid-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:35 PM

Sri Lanka-India international postponed over Covid-19 case

Sri Lanka on Tuesday postponed the second Twenty20 international against India just hours before the start after an Indian player tested positive for coronavirus

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka on Tuesday postponed the second Twenty20 international against India just hours before the start after an Indian player tested positive for coronavirus.

Krunal Pandya was found positive for the virus during a routine check, Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement.

Related Topics

India Cricket Sri Lanka Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in hot waters due to alleged ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Pasha appreciates $29.4b foreign remittances

2 minutes ago

Dacoit killed in firing by accomplices

2 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Rules Out Canceling Olympi ..

2 minutes ago

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

34 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.