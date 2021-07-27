UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka-India International Postponed Over Covid-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:02 PM

Sri Lanka-India international postponed over Covid-19 case

Sri Lanka on Tuesday postponed the second Twenty20 international against India just hours before its start, after an Indian player tested positive for coronavirus

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka on Tuesday postponed the second Twenty20 international against India just hours before its start, after an Indian player tested positive for coronavirus.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was found positive during a routine check, Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement.

"The medical teams have identified eight members as close contacts," the board said.

"The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad." India confirmed that Pandya, 30, had tested positive. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said that the entire squad was undergoing more tests.

Both teams said they expected the game to be played Wednesday in Colombo, with the final match still scheduled for Thursday. India won the first game by 38 runs.

The series had already been pushed back by five days after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Sri Lankan camp.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and a member of support staff tested positive this month, forcing a longer isolation period for Sri Lankan players.

Three Sri Lankan players, who were excluded from the India series, are under investigation for leaving their secure bio-bubble hotel whilst on an England tour last month to go on a night out.

Related Topics

India Cricket Sri Lanka Board Of Control For Cricket In India Hotel Colombo Krunal Pandya From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

4 minutes ago

Umrah Pilgrims; sterilization efforts intensify at ..

4 minutes ago

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recove ..

4 minutes ago

PTCL & PAKSAT partner for indigenization & deliver ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.