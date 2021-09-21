Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 504,491 on Tuesday after over 1,700 patients tested positive for the virus during the day, officials statistics from the Health Ministry showed here

COLOMBO, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 504,491 on Tuesday after over 1,700 patients tested positive for the virus during the day, officials statistics from the Health Ministry showed here.

According to the Ministry, 12,125 people had succumbed to the virus while the active patient count in the country was 59,273.

Sri Lanka is facing a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections with health workers saying that the rise in patients in recent months was from the Delta variant with capital Colombo being the epicenter of the variant.

Hospitals have been filled with patients while crematoriums are also working round the clock to cremate the dead.

The country is under a countrywide quarantine curfew which will be lifted on Oct. 1, although essential services continue to function to provide basic necessities to citizens.