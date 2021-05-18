UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka To Receive 185,000 Sputnik V Vaccines From Russia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:46 PM

Sri Lanka will receive 185,000 Sputnik V vaccines from Russia next week as the country looks to vaccinate its citizens against the coronavirus, a minister said on Tuesday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :-- Sri Lanka will receive 185,000 Sputnik V vaccines from Russia next week as the country looks to vaccinate its citizens against the coronavirus, a minister said on Tuesday.

State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation, Channa Jayasumana said Sri Lanka will receive the COVID-19 vaccine consignment by May 25, which will be administered to the public immediately.

Jayasumana said Sri Lanka received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines containing 15,000 doses purchased from Russia on May 4, which have been administered to 14,699 people so far.

Sri Lanka started a mass vaccination drive on Jan. 29 and has to date vaccinated over 1.5 million citizens, according to official figures from the Health Ministry.

During the past week, Sri Lanka began administering the Sinopharm vaccine received from China in the areas worst hit by COVID-19 including the capital Colombo, while the government has said it aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its 21.4 million population by the end of this year.

