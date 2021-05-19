(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Sri Lanka surpassed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday after a single-day record high of 34 deaths was reported in the country, showed the latest COVID-19 data released from the Sri Lankan Health Ministry.

The official data showed the death toll from the corona-virus epidemic rose to 1,015 on Wednesday since the virus' outbreak in the country in March 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 147,720.

Sri Lanka is presently suffering a third wave of the pandemic with the rapid spread of a new virus variant which has infected over 50,000 people so far in May alone.

Health authorities have urged people to strictly follow all health guidelines issued by the government over COVID-19.

Hospitals and their intensive care units were filled to the maximum capacity with no beds available currently while the country's army has said it will urgently set up temporary units for treating the inflows of patients.

Sri Lankan authorities earlier this week announced an island-wide movement restriction to be imposed from May 21 to 25 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Amy Commander and head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, Shavendra Silva told Xinhua Wednesday that another round of restriction will again be imposed on May 25 until May 28. Enditem