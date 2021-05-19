UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 Deaths Cross 1,000 Mark

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 deaths cross 1,000 mark

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Sri Lanka surpassed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday after a single-day record high of 34 deaths was reported in the country, showed the latest COVID-19 data released from the Sri Lankan Health Ministry

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Sri Lanka surpassed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday after a single-day record high of 34 deaths was reported in the country, showed the latest COVID-19 data released from the Sri Lankan Health Ministry.

The official data showed the death toll from the corona-virus epidemic rose to 1,015 on Wednesday since the virus' outbreak in the country in March 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 147,720.

Sri Lanka is presently suffering a third wave of the pandemic with the rapid spread of a new virus variant which has infected over 50,000 people so far in May alone.

Health authorities have urged people to strictly follow all health guidelines issued by the government over COVID-19.

Hospitals and their intensive care units were filled to the maximum capacity with no beds available currently while the country's army has said it will urgently set up temporary units for treating the inflows of patients.

Sri Lankan authorities earlier this week announced an island-wide movement restriction to be imposed from May 21 to 25 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Amy Commander and head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, Shavendra Silva told Xinhua Wednesday that another round of restriction will again be imposed on May 25 until May 28. Enditem

Related Topics

Army Sri Lanka March May 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian health minister dismissed due to unsatis ..

2 minutes ago

Distt admin launches grand crackdown against encro ..

2 minutes ago

14 bodies recovered, 75 still missing from cyclone ..

2 minutes ago

US Hypersonic Missiles LRHW 'Not a Problem' for Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Launch Construction of New Power Units i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.