COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 98,050 on Thursday after it recorded a two-month high of daily cases at 578 on Wednesday evening, the Health Ministry data showed.

Out of the total cases reported, 93,668 patients have recovered from the coronavirus epidemic and been discharged from hospitals in the country.

There are currently 3,752 active cases in Sri Lanka, and the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic stands at 630, the health ministry said.

Sri Lanka's Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19, Shavendra Silva said in a statement that the public have been urged to cancel trips in the next few days, especially during the upcoming weekend, as the next three weeks will be critical in the country's efforts to prevent a major surge of new infections.

He also warned of the community spread of the virus and urged the public to continue to wear face masks when going outdoors.