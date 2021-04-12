UrduPoint.com
SSP Operations Tests Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:18 PM

SSP Operations Peshawar, Yasir Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus infection following which he quarantined himself at home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :SSP Operations Peshawar, Yasir Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus infection following which he quarantined himself at home.

On Monday, talking to a news channel on phone, Yasir Afridi said he developed symptoms of viral infection and after a medical test, he was declared being infected with coronavirus.

Police sources said, DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz had also tested positive for coronavirus some days ago and after remaining in isolation, he has now recovered.

