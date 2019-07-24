SSP to facilitate people in getting healthcare services without any discrimination

Speakers at a convention said that Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) is a facility that has been launched to ensure basic amenities of health to each and every citizen without any discrimination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Speakers at a convention said that Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) is a facility that has been launched to ensure basic amenities of health to each and every citizen without any discrimination.

The convention, titled "Youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all Merged Tribal Districts" was organized by Individual Land (IL), an NGO here on Wednesday.

The convention was aimed at creating awareness among youth regarding Sehat Insaf cards and its benefits to the masses.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Ajmal Wazir, Advisor to Chief Minister KP on merged tribal districts, Muhammad Riaz Tanoli, Director SSP, Khalid Masud, Director Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

Riaz Tanoli said that 100,844 persons had used Sehat Insaf Card among which 13403 were heart patients and government has planned to issue cards to 7.

1million families.

He said that distribution of cards that was suspended due to elections has been restarted in the merged districts adding among target population of one million 453000 cards have already been distributed.

Ajmal Wazir said that Sehat cards were being converted to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) of merged districts in a bid to facilitate the tribal people. He urged youth of the merged district to create awareness among citizens in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to assure basic facilities including health and education to the people of merged tribal districts.

Khalid Masud said LRH was fully cooperating with Sehat cards holders and a separate office had already been established to guide the patients.