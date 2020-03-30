SSWMB chief for preventive measures against corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Asif Ikram has directed to ensure effective measures to prevent spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) and in this regard all the sanitary staff and other employees have been provided masks, gloves and other equipment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :

"The Chlorine spray in all the areas of Malir district is in progress by the board in collaboration with DMC-Malir,"said a statement issued on Monday.

Besides, the SSWMB along with DMCs East, South and Malir and in collaboration with NGOs has set up awareness camps in the city at public places where masses were being advised to wash hands with soap and adopt other precautionary measures.

The banners inscribed with precautionary measures have also been placed at various locations in the city.

The SSWMB chief has also directed all the staff to ensure adoption of preventive measures.

Asif Ikram said it was our responsibility to provide clean environment to protect citizens from corona virus so the Chinese companies should not be negligent in this regard.