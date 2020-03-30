UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSWMB Chief For Preventive Measures Against Corona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

SSWMB chief for preventive measures against corona

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Asif Ikram has directed to ensure effective measures to prevent spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) and in this regard all the sanitary staff and other employees have been provided masks, gloves and other equipment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Asif Ikram has directed to ensure effective measures to prevent spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) and in this regard all the sanitary staff and other employees have been provided masks, gloves and other equipment.

"The Chlorine spray in all the areas of Malir district is in progress by the board in collaboration with DMC-Malir,"said a statement issued on Monday.

Besides, the SSWMB along with DMCs East, South and Malir and in collaboration with NGOs has set up awareness camps in the city at public places where masses were being advised to wash hands with soap and adopt other precautionary measures.

The banners inscribed with precautionary measures have also been placed at various locations in the city.

The SSWMB chief has also directed all the staff to ensure adoption of preventive measures.

Asif Ikram said it was our responsibility to provide clean environment to protect citizens from corona virus so the Chinese companies should not be negligent in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh China Progress Malir All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia rises to 122, tot ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia to Raise Daily Oil Export to Over 10M ..

1 minute ago

CDWP clears 6 projects of over Rs 133.466 bn

1 minute ago

22,000 migrant workers stuck in Kashmir due to COV ..

1 minute ago

Senegal reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total now a ..

9 minutes ago

Top IOC officials to meet with Tokyo date imminent ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.