St. Bonaventure School To Remain Closed For Week As One Student Reported Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:52 PM

St. Bonaventure School to remain closed for week as one student reported positive for COVID-19

The Directorate of Education Hyderabad has directed administration of St. Bonaventure High School, Qasimabad for immediate closure of the school after one of the student was tested positive for COVID-19 here the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Directorate of education Hyderabad has directed administration of St. Bonaventure High School, Qasimabad for immediate closure of the school after one of the student was tested positive for COVID-19 here the other day.

In a letter addressed to the Principal/ Administrator of the school, it was stated that monitoring committee of the directorate during visit observed that one of the student has found affected of coronavirus which was quite alarming.

The Director Education also directed school administration to close down the school for one week to save other students, teachers and staff from being affected with COVID-19.

More Stories From Health

