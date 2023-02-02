Stakeholders call for legislation to protect youth from tobacco perils

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers at a stakeholders' consultative session on existing and required policy framework on tobacco, demanded legislation for authorizing relevant departments to effectively implement rules prohibiting the use of tobacco among youth.

The session was organized by Blue Veins in collaboration with Tobacco Control Cell (TCC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday. It aimed at facilitating an interactive discussion among relevant government and non-government stakeholders and exploring the existing policy framework around tobacco control and the challenges faced with its implementation.

Speakers pointed out different loopholes in existing laws in the shape of the Tobacco Prohibition Ordinance passed in 2013 and laid stress on legislation at provincial level for removal of gaps hindering the strict implementation of laws.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Syeda Zainab Naqvi apprised participants that she performed duties in the University Town area where a number of educational institutions exist.

She said during raids, she found three shisha smoking centers and had to seal them while taking advantage of a Supreme Court verdict.

There is no provision in the existing laws to take action against shisha centers which is a new mode of smoking tobacco, she added.

Similarly, she said, for confiscation and destruction of contraband goods, she has to use her authority under Civil Administration Act.

While laying stress on creating awareness about the dangers posed by tobacco, Syeda Zainab suggested observing a tobacco week instead of a single day.

She also suggested measures to ban promotional advertisements and messages about tobacco use on social media.

Public Health Director Dr Nek Dad said prevention of tobacco use is not only the duty of the Health Department, Police, and District Administration but also needs people from all segments of society to join hands and make collective efforts towards achieving this goal.

He told the participants that the Tobacco Prohibition Act is in the final stages in KP and has not been passed yet.

Dr Saba Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of Heart File said the landscape of tobacco use has been changed and new items have arrived in the market which are not covered in the existing laws.

These new tobacco items including nicotine pouches, smoke-less smoking, Velo and others are also displayed beside candies and chocolates in big stores and can attract the attention of youngsters.

Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins said youngsters are very vulnerable to tobacco use as millions of children are still out of school and can easily hooked to smoking.

He said the tobacco industry is flourishing which reflects an increase in the number of users which is a matter of grave concern for all.

Qamar also stressed inter-departmental coordination for launching result-oriented efforts to curb the use of tobacco.

Dr Saira Kawal, Project Coordinator of Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of National Health Services, said legislation at provincial level is need of the hour. She appreciated formation of Tobacco Control Cell in KP and said the initiative should be replicated in other provinces.

She informed that National Tobacco Control Strategy has been chalked out at Federal level which is a big achievement.

Special Secretary Health KP, Abid Ullah Kakakhel, said in KP, Tobacco Prohibition Law is already drafted and passed through the process of vetting.

He expressed the hope that the new government will soon pass it to make it an act of parliament.

The province, he added, has also prepared Tobacco Control Map and work is in progress over chalking out a action plan.

He said the suggestions forwarded in the discussion would be given due consideration and all the stakeholders would be taken onboard in ensuring implementation of laws aimed at protecting people and youth from the tobacco use.