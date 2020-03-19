UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Minister For Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Praises Collective Efforts Against Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan praises collective efforts against coronavirus

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday praised the efforts of the government and the people as well for dealing with the COVID-19 and said the whole nation united to cope with coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday praised the efforts of the government and the people as well for dealing with the COVID-19 and said the whole nation united to cope with coronavirus.

Quoting World Health Organization's head statement, he said that Pakistan took sufficient measures against coronavirus as compare to other South Asian countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed the need to understood that pandemic coronavirus which could transmit fast if hygienic measure were not adopted strictly.

He appreciated the role of top brass of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for adopting practical steps to combat the coronavirus.

"We do not have sufficient health facilities like the most developed countries of the world, ordinary flu and cough patients do not need to get tested for coronavirus as the diagnostic process is little expensive and it has different symptoms as well," he remarked.

He suggested that we have to adopt precautionary measures that were the only possible way to be coronavirus free state.

Related Topics

Pakistan World National University Government Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New AI to Diagnose Coronavirus wit ..

6 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

11 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

1 minute ago

Rupee loses 5 paisa against dollar in interbank

3 minutes ago

NATO Taking Robust Measures Against COVID-19 While ..

11 minutes ago

Asia stocks dive, dollar soars as ECB bazooka fail ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.