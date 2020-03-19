State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan praises collective efforts against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday praised the efforts of the government and the people as well for dealing with the COVID-19 and said the whole nation united to cope with coronavirus.

Quoting World Health Organization's head statement, he said that Pakistan took sufficient measures against coronavirus as compare to other South Asian countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed the need to understood that pandemic coronavirus which could transmit fast if hygienic measure were not adopted strictly.

He appreciated the role of top brass of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for adopting practical steps to combat the coronavirus.

"We do not have sufficient health facilities like the most developed countries of the world, ordinary flu and cough patients do not need to get tested for coronavirus as the diagnostic process is little expensive and it has different symptoms as well," he remarked.

He suggested that we have to adopt precautionary measures that were the only possible way to be coronavirus free state.