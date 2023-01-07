State-of-the-art Cardiac Care Unit II inaugurated at DHQ hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A state-of-the-art 10-bed Cardiac Care Unit II was inaugurated at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Saturday.

Chairman Heart Foundation Trust Dr Javed Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh inaugurated the unit, which was completed with a cost of Rs 10 million.

Chairman APTAPMA Hafiz Sheikh Muhammad Asghar Qadri, Mian Latif, Nasir Zia, Sheikh Amjad, Rana Muhammad Asim, Adtab Gohar, in-charge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq and doctors of cardiology were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javed Iqbal said this ward was completed with the help of philanthropists. He said that 16 beds Unit I, was already functional and modern medical facilities were being provided to patients suffering from heart disease. He thanked the businessmen for their support for the completion of this ward.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh also thanked the industrialists for their financial support and said that the district administration was using the available resources to expand the health sector. He said that due to the increasing number of heart patients, the expansion of medical facilities was imperative. He paid best tribute to the efforts of those who participated in this charity. He said that the district administration values the services of philanthropists who contribute to public welfare projects.

Later, the DC visited the ward and inspected medical facilities and machinery available for the treatment of patients suffering from heart disease. He also talked to the patients under treatment and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the patients.